Student Police Cadet programme launched in Vellore

To bridge the gap between the police and the public , a Student Police Cadet Programme was launched by the district administration, and the Police and Public Instruction departments at a programme held in Vellore on Friday.

A total of 199 government and government-aided schools from the district have been selected for this programme sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Twenty two students each from the eighth and ninth standard in these schools would be trained on issues related to community policing, disaster management, leadership qualities, sanitation and road safety. They would also be apprised of the need to eradicate social evils including child marriage and dowry system. The classes will be held on Saturdays in every month and the headmaster/ headmistress of the school and two teachers would be in-charge for the programmes.

Inaugurating the programme, the District Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram said that after launching the programme in Chennai, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur, it has now been launched in Vellore to streamline youngsters, particularly school students.

He said that they get distracted due to several factors andget involved in unnecessary incidents. “They live in a situation in which they do not get good advice, and end up getting caught in the web of unscrupulous people which ruins their lives. In order to guide them to make them to grow as a responsible citizen, these associations with the police would help them,” he said.

S. Mars, Chief Educational Officer, Vellore, and Superintendent of Police Pravesh Kumar participated in the programme.