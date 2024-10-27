GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Student from Himachal Pradesh held in Ramanathapuram for submitting ‘fake’ NEET certificate

Abhishek, student from Himachal Pradesh, arrested for submitting fake NEET certificate to AIIMS during MBBS admission; investigation ongoing for network behind issuance

Published - October 27, 2024 03:49 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Abishek (22), a student and son of Mahendra Singh of Himachal Pradesh, was arrested by the Kenikarai Police in Ramanathapuram district on Sunday (October 27 2024) for submitting a ‘fake’ NEET certificate.

Police said that the accused had submitted the fake certificate with the authorities at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) during admission to the first year MBBS. Suspecting the genuineness of the document and the credentials of the student, the authorities informed the police for interrogation.

Discreet probe revealed that Mr. Abishek had scored very low marks in the NEET exam earlier and in a bid to get entry into the college, he had allegedly manipulated the certificate. Based on his confession, the police registered cases under six sections. He had also confessed that he did not reveal it to his parents.

A senior police officer said that only when more suspects behind the issuance of the fake certificate was known, the exact network may be revealed.

Further investigation was on.

The AIIMS has been functioning in a portion of the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College in Ramanathapuram district as the new AIIMS building construction was yet to be completed in Thoppur, Madurai district.

Published - October 27, 2024 03:49 pm IST

medical education / crime, law and justice

