Student from Andhra Pradesh stops Stalin’s convoy, thanks him for opposing NEET

He also asked the CM to advocate for a nation-wide fight against the test

A student from Andhra Pradesh, who caught the attention of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday on T.K.K. Salai, met Mr. Stalin and thanked him for opposing the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). He also requested the Chief Minister to advocate for a nation-wide fight against NEET.

Mr. Stalin was on his way to the Secretariat in his vehicle on T.T.K. Salai when the student was seen holding a placard that read ‘CM Sir, Help Me’, an official release said. The Chief Minister’s convoy stopped for the boy, who was later identified as N. Sathish, a native of East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh. He thanked the Chief Minister for his opposition to NEET and extended his support.

Mr. Sathish also said he could not pursue medicine despite scoring good marks in Class XII due to NEET, the release said and added that the student requested the Chief Minister’s support to Andhra Pradesh too.

“The Chief Minister explained to the student that legal action was being taken against NEET and thanked him for his support. He requested Mr. Sathish to return to his native, and the student thanked the Chief Minister,” it added.