Student admission list under RTE Act to be released on September 30

The list of students who have got admission into entry-level classes at private matriculation schools under the Right to Education(RTE) Act, will be released on September 30 at 5 p.m.

The Director of Matriculation schools has said that details of applications which have been accepted as well as applications which have been rejected and the reasons as to why they were, will be made available online as well as on the notice boards of the respective schools.

The admission process under the RTE act began in Tamil Nadu on August 27, and is scheduled to go on till September 25. Applications that are received until September 25 will be checked, following which the final list will be released.

For schools where the number of applications received has been more than the seats available, students will be selected based on a draw of lots on October 1. The names of these students who are then selected for admissions will be made available online and on the school’s notice boards by October 3. Students who have got admission under the RTE Act have further been asked to complete the admission formalities at the schools by October 7.

At the end of the admission process, schools have been asked to retain the seats that remain empty and not fill them up till November 15.