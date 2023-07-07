Strive to improve international status of the sector, Murugan urges fisheries graduates

July 07, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - CHENNAI

Young minds should work toward achieving the Prime Minister’s call to make India a developed country by 2047, L. Murugan, Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, said here on Friday.

Mr. Murugan was delivering the address at the eighth convocation of the Tamil Nadu Dr. J. Jayalalithaa Fisheries University. He spoke of the scope for improving the fisheries sector and the status of fish farmers. The National Education Policy offered opportunities for students to develop knowledge-based leadership skills.

In 2019, a new ministry was created to develop the country’s capabilities in the fisheries sector. At present, fish production is 162.48 lakh tonnes and is expected to go steeply in the coming year, he said.

Seaweed park

The Centre intended to establish more fishing harbours, fish landing centres and cold storage facilities that meet the U.S. and European export quality standards. A seaweed cultivation park was established in Ramanathapuram district at a cost of ₹100 crore to increase seaweed production and could be ultimately used as ingredients for animal and fish feed and as biofertilisers for crops, Mr. Murugan said.

University Vice-Chancellor G. Sugumar said 383 students, including 19 Ph.D candidates, had graduated this year. According to him, the university had executed 61 projects worth ₹89.38 crore.

Governor and university Chancellor R.N. Ravi, who presided over the convocation, gave away degree certificates and medals to 15 graduates for their academic performance.

Anita Radhakrishnan, Minister for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairying, announced various awards and endowments instituted at the university.