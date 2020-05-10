Stringer held for harassing college girl in Nagercoil

The Nesamony Nagar police in Nagercoil on Saturday arrested the stringer of popular TV news channel on charges of harassing a college girl.

Police said E. Boopathy Raj, 27, working as a stringer in Valliyoor, had posted her mobile phone number along with an obscene video and described her as a call girl. Superintendent of Police N. Sreenath said the girl had filed a complaint alleging she had been receiving numerous calls from those who had seen her contact number since last year. Besides, the accused had also harassed her.

He was booked under Sections 354 (d) (stalking) and 506 (i) (criminal intimidation) of Indian Penal Code read with Section 67 of Information Technology Act (punishment for publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit act).