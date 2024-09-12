GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Strike continues at Samsung’s plant; production on with minimum workers

Published - September 12, 2024 09:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Workers of Samsung facility during the strike.

Workers at Samsung India’s manufacturing facility in Sriperambudur, near Chennai, continued their protest for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday and have signalled that it will extend into Friday as well.

Production continued to be impacted at the plant from Monday (September 9). It is learnt that operations are continuing with a reduced workforce. Approximately 200 workers are currently entering the plant to carry out their work. Samsung’s Chennai plant has around 1,700 workers and according to the union around 1,500 are on strike.

“The company management has declined to talk to us. They said they will only talk to the workers committee,” said E. Muthukumar, Kancheepuram district secretary, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU).

On Thursday, CITU members had a meeting with Tamil Nadu’s Labour Minister C.V.Ganesan. “He had a separate meeting with the company officials and then, we had a separate meeting.” Mr. Muthukumar said. He has asked us to wait until the Chief Minister returns from his trip to the U.S. The Labour Minister will be meeting us again on Friday (September 13, 2024). Until then the strike will continue,” Mr. Muthukumar said.

Worker’s at Samsung’s facility in Chennai have been protesting demanding recognition of their newly formed union - Samsung India Workers’ Union (SIWU). The union was formed two months ago. Apart from this, they also want their wages to be increased.

Set up in 2007, the Sriperumbudur facility is one of Samsung’s two manufacturing plants in India, the other being situated in Noida. This particular plant manufactures consumer products, including televisions, washing machines, and air conditioners.

