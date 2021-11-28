Strict monitoring of COVID-19 vaccination status at TASMAC outlets, says TN Health Minister

COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for people visiting public places; on new variant Omicron, the Health Minister said travellers from South Africa would have to undergo eight days quarantine

With the Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine recently making vaccination mandatory for people visiting public places, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian on Sunday said this would apply to those visiting TASMAC liquor outlets as well, and an advisory would be issued to district administrations to take up stringent monitoring.

“The DPH, as per the rules of the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act, had announced that COVID-19 vaccination is mandatory for persons visiting public places. TASMAC outlets are also public places. We will definitely issue an advisory to to all Collectors to ensure stringent monitoring at TASMAC outlets,” he told reporters at the 12th mega vaccination camp held in Adyar.

In the midst of heavy rains in over 10 districts, the 12th mega vaccination camp was held at 50,000 places across the State. In Chennai, the Greater Chennai Corporation is holding the camps at 1,600 places with a target of inoculating 2 lakh persons. At every camp in the city, awareness on dengue as well as special medical camps in view of the rains were also being conducted, he said.

First dose coverage in TN 77.3%

The Minister pointed out that the State’s first dose coverage has reached 77.33%, while the second dose coverage was 42.10%. Tamil Nadu was nearing the national average in COVID-19 vaccine coverage, he said. About 78 lakh persons were due to take the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Eight-day quarantine

In view of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron, it has been decided to bring in eight-day quarantine for travellers from South Africa and monitor them, Mr. Subramanian said.

“Certain restrictions are in place at the Chennai international airport. Travellers from South Africa, China, Botswana, Hong Kong, Brazil and Italy will be tested here. They will be isolated in case of symptoms,” he said.

The Minister, along with Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi inspected the vaccination camps in Velachery, Taramani, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam and Semmancheri, a press release said.