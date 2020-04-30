Strict monitoring at check-posts continues in Erode

Strict monitoring at the 42 manned check-posts in the district continues while vehicles with only valid passes are allowed to enter the district and motorists subject to medical tests here on Wednesday.

A total of 70 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district and after treatment 69 recovered while one elderly man died at the hospital. After the lockdown was announced on March 24, inter-district borders with Namakkal, Karur, Tiruppur, Coimbatore and The Nilgiris were closed while the inter-State border with Karnataka at Hasanur and Bargur was also closed.

The police have erected temporary check-posts across the district to check motorists for plying without valid reasons. A total of 133 unmanned spots were closed and 42 manned check-posts were created.

Details of vehicles coming into the district with passes were entered and the motorists were screened using thermometer gun by health workers. Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan told The Hindu that monitoring at the check-posts continues round-the-clock and cases were registered against violators.