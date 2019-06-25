Stretches of six rivers in T.N. polluted, says Union Minister Babul Supriyo

At least six rivers, including the Cauvery, in Tamil Nadu have been identified as polluted on stretches by the Central Pollution Control Board and the onus was on the State government and local bodies to prevent pollution in the rivers, Babul Supriyo, Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, told Parliament.

He was replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha by AIADMK MP Dr. R. Lakshmanan. “As per a report published by CPCB in September 2018, the stretches of the Cauvery (Mettur to Mayiladuthurai), the Sarabanga river (Thathayampatti to T. Konagapadi), Thirumanimuthar river (Salem to Papparapatti), Vasista river (Manivilundhan to Thiyaganur), Bhavani river (Sirumugai to Kalingarayan) and Tamirabarani river (Pappankulam to Toarumuganeri) in Tamil Nadu have been identified as polluted based on Bio-chemical Oxygen Demand (BOD) level in rivers, a key indicator of organic pollution,” the Minister said.

Mr. Supriyo said that while pollution of the abatement of the rivers and waterbodies is a continuous process, the State governments or local bodies concerned should ensure that untreated sewage did not fall into the rivers and waterbodies. “Financial assistance has been provided to the State of Tamil Nadu in 13 towns, at a sanction cost of ₹905.78 crore till date. Sewage Treatment Capacity of 477.66 mld and 15 STPs has been created so far,” he said.

Hydrocarbon wells

Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Lok Sabha that 23 hydrocarbon wells will be drilled in Tamil Nadu.

He was replying to a question raised by DMK MP A. Raja. The minister said 705 hydrocarbon wells would be drilled in various States, of which 181 would be offshore.

Mr. Pradhan said, “In Tamil Nadu some local people/organisations have filed petition in National Green Tribunal against the exploration activities in the area. (The) Government of Union Territory of Puducherry has expressed its inability to grant permission for exploration in Puducherry and Karaikal region citing opposition of local peoples.”