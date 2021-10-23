Stress on concept of healthy ageing

VELLORE

23 October 2021 23:34 IST

The Government Vellore Medical College Hospital celebrated the International Day of Older Persons with a theme on digital equity for all ages.

According to a press release, a competition was held focussing on the importance of the elderly and their contribution to their families, communities and societies. The hospital has a separate geriatric ward with 20 beds and an out-patient ward for the elderly patients that functions daily.

Expo held

An exhibition was organised by the students on the occasion with display of posters and collages composing of various aspects of geriatric care like nutrition, physical medicine and rehabilitation, yoga and naturopathy, non -communicable diseases (NCD) and vaccination highlighting the concept of ‘Healthy ageing’.

Advertising

Advertising

R. Selvi, Dean, N. Rathi Thilagam, Medical Superintendent, C. Inbaraj, Resident Medical Officer, took part in the celebrations, the release added.