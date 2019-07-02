Strengthen fraud monitoring mechanism, Nabard tells State co-operative banks

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Nabard) has asked State co-operative banks, district co-operative banks and regional rural banks to strengthen their fraud monitoring mechanisms after a nation-wide study covering 16 banks found lapses.

Nabard extends refinance to banks and provides loan assistance to State governments for the promotion and development of agriculture and other rural activities.

In a circular issued to CEOs/Chairpersons of the banks, Nabard said it conducted the study as per the directions of the Board of Supervisors. “The study revealed that staff involvement with or without collusion from the customer was a common feature in as much as 92% of frauds. Laxity in following the systems and procedures, delays in inter-branch reconciliation and other loopholes were also reported as other reasons for frauds,” it added.

Nabard said delay in detection had been observed in over 50% of the cases of fraud. “This is a pointer to highlight the need for the establishment and implementation of robust systems and procedures, coupled with effective internal checks and controls,” it said.

It noted that delays in conducting concurrent audits, internal inspection, prescribed stock audits and legal audits, poor compliance with audit and inspection observations and non-rotation of staff ultimately weakened the internal checks and controls. This led to occurrence of fraud and delay in detection of fraud, it said.

Laxity in basic precautions

“Laxity in taking basic precautions to be followed in a computerised environment has also resulted in fraud,” Nabard said. It said the sensitisation of staff to the precautions to be taken while working in a computerised environment was required, adding that the overall risk management in banks was reported to be inadequate. The quality of appraisals and the effectiveness of the credit monitoring system were also reported to be insufficient, Nabard said.

“Fifty percent of the banks studied reported that annual review of loan accounts was not carried out, including the examination of adequacy of stock, receipt of stock statement, etc.,” it said. It called for compliance with the fraud monitoring guidelines and asked the banks to frame internal policies for fraud risk management and fraud investigation with the approval of their respective boards and conduct an annual review of fraud.