ADVERTISEMENT

Strengthen fever surveillance, health facilities instructed

Published - July 15, 2024 12:06 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Director of Public Health, T.S. Selvavinayagam, has instructed health facilities in districts bordering the neighbouring States to strengthen fever surveillance. Special cleaning campaigns should be conducted, and measures should be taken to improve general sanitation. Vacant plots should be cleaned, and all breeding sources of mosquitoes should be removed, he said. Entomological indices and vector control activities should be monitored in areas with high vector density. Water sources must be chlorinated, and government hospitals and offices must be made mosquito-free. Besides, hospitals have been advised to increase the number of beds in fever wards and ensure sufficient stock of diagnostic kits, essential drugs, and plasma separators for platelet transfusion. The DPH has advised officials to coordinate with their counterparts in the bordering States.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US