Strengthen fever surveillance, health facilities instructed

The Director of Public Health, T.S. Selvavinayagam, has instructed health facilities in districts bordering the neighbouring States to strengthen fever surveillance. Special cleaning campaigns should be conducted, and measures should be taken to improve general sanitation. Vacant plots should be cleaned, and all breeding sources of mosquitoes should be removed, he said. Entomological indices and vector control activities should be monitored in areas with high vector density. Water sources must be chlorinated, and government hospitals and offices must be made mosquito-free. Besides, hospitals have been advised to increase the number of beds in fever wards and ensure sufficient stock of diagnostic kits, essential drugs, and plasma separators for platelet transfusion. The DPH has advised officials to coordinate with their counterparts in the bordering States.

