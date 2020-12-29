Street vendors want permission to do business around Koyambedu market

CHENNAI

29 December 2020 03:50 IST

Members of Tamil Nadu Street Vending Workers’ Federation have demanded that street vendors be allowed to resume sales around Koyambedu wholesale market complex. They submitted a petition on Monday at the Koyambedu Management Market Committee office in the city.

Federation’s State general secretary V. Mageshvaran said nearly 1,500 vendors were out of business for nearly nine months now after the market was closed in May as it turned out to be a hot spot for COVID-19.

“Their livelihood has been severely affected. The authorities concerned must consider allotting vacant space inside the market for street vendors to carry out sales. Officials of the MMC have assured us to look into our demands,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

The federation has made a representation to the Koyambedu police station seeking their support in resuming sales around the market area, he added.