Street vendors take out rally

They protest against forceful removal of shops

Street vendors, affiliated to the Puducherry Roadside Vendors’ Association (CITU), took out a rally on Friday to protest the forceful removal of shops in a drive against encroachments on Thursday.

The vendors objected to the eviction of hawkers in spite of the Roadside Vendors Livelihood Protection and Regulation Act being in force and without providing alternative sites.

The rally, led by CPM leaders R. Rajangam, CITU general secretary Sreenivasan, Azhagar Raj of the vendors’ association, began at the Kamaraj Statue, passed through the thoroughfares and culminated at the Immaculate Conception Cathedral.

Later, vendor representatives handed over a memorandum to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention in the livelihood issue, which had been aggravated due to the pandemic restrictions.