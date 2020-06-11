Tamil Nadu

Street vendors in Madurai jointly submit applications to procure loans

It’s an uphill task to get loans despite Minister’s assurance, they say

Around 200 street vendors affiliated to Centre for Trade Unions (CITU) submitted applications at the Madurai District Central Cooperative bank on Thursday to avail of micro personal loans to revive their business which suffered due to the lockdown.

S.Santhiyagu, general secretary, CITU- affiliated street vendors association, complained that though the Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju had announced that micro personal loans up to ₹50,000 would be given to street vendors through cooperative societies and banks, in reality it was an uphill task to procure loans.

“For the past 10 days, many street vendors had submitted loan applications at cooperative banks across the district. But, their applications were not even received by the branch managers,”he said.

Officials often disregarded the applications citing that they did not adhere to their guidelines. “Hence, today all of us have jointly submitted our applications, stressing that many vendors desperately need the loan to revive their businesses. Due to difficulty in procuring of raw materials, lower demand for products and transportation issues, many street vendors are struggling to restart their business,” he said.

The officials have said that they will forward these applications and grant loans based on the eligibility of the applicants, he added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 11, 2020 4:29:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/street-vendors-in-madurai-jointly-submit-applications-to-procure-loans/article31803596.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY