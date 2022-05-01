Street named after Vivekh

The actor died last year

The Greater Chennai Corporation has named a street in Virugambakkam after actor Vivekh, who died of a massive heart attack last in April last year.

Padmavati Nagar Main Road, where he lived, has been renamed as “Chinna Kalaivanar Vivek Road.” A Government Order has been issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in this regard. The order was issued following a recommendation by the Corporation to rename the street.