Street named after Vivekh
The actor died last year
The Greater Chennai Corporation has named a street in Virugambakkam after actor Vivekh, who died of a massive heart attack last in April last year.
Padmavati Nagar Main Road, where he lived, has been renamed as “Chinna Kalaivanar Vivek Road.” A Government Order has been issued by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department in this regard. The order was issued following a recommendation by the Corporation to rename the street.
