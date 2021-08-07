Streamline colleges, teachers urge CM

CHENNAI

07 August 2021 01:14 IST

Association writes to CM suggesting several reform measures

The government, aided and self-financing colleges should be brought under a fee fixation committee so that exorbitant amounts were not taken from the students in the name of tuition fee, the Association of University Teachers has said.

In a letter to Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, the association said the committee, appointed for arts and science colleges, should fix the fee for aided and self-financing programmes too in all colleges.

It sought the setting up of a separate directorate to administer self-financing colleges.

Advertising

Advertising

The association presented a list of suggestions to the Chief Minister to streamline functioning of colleges in the State.

It suggested single-window counselling on the lines of the Teachers Recruitment Board or the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission to fill vacancies in colleges.

It sought incentives to faculty who take up the Ph.D programme.

Among its other demands was implementing the Career Advancement Scheme as per the University Grants Commission guidelines.