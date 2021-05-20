Stray dog strangled to death with wire in Cuddalore district

A post with photographs of the incident went viral, prompting strong protests; police have said a case will be filed

In a shocking incident of animal cruelty, a man strangled a dog to death with a wire tied to a hook and disposed of the carcass in a pit in Ariyakoshti in Cuddalore district.

The cruel act came to the fore when M. Vignesh, president of Almighty Animal Care Trust in Tiruvallur district saw a post on social media which showed a man hanging a dog by its neck with a wire. In his complaint to the police, Vignesh said the man, identified as Muthuvel of Ariyakoshti near Parangipettai was seen enjoying the brutal act and had shared photos of the killing on his Facebook account.

The post went viral prompting strong protests from animal rights activists following which Muthuvel reportedly deleted the post.

Vignesh claimed Muthuvel had indulged in similar acts of abuse against animals in the past. “The dog was killed in a very brutal way. This is a punishable offence under section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming cattle etc.) and section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act,” he said.

Superintendent of Police M. Sree Abhinav said that a case would be filed against Muthuvel under the relevant provisions of the law.