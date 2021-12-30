Stray bullet hits boy’s head in Pudukottai

PUDUKOTTAI:

30 December 2021 11:14 IST

CISF personnel were undergoing training

An 11-year-old boy from Narthamalai in Pudukottai was grievously injured after being hit on the head by a stray bullet from the nearby firing range where personnel of Central Industrial Security Force were reportedly undergoing training.

The boy was rushed to the Pudukottai Government Medical College Hospital and later referred to the Thanjavur Medical College Hospital

According to police sources, a practice session was under way for trainees at the shooting range when a stray bullet from one of the rifles hit the boy, K. Pughazhendhi, near his place of residence, located some distance away from the range. The boy was staying in his grandfather’s house.

Advertising

Advertising

Pudukottai police are investigating and inquiring with the CISF staff.

Speaking to The Hindu, a senior official at the Pudukottai Medical College Hospital said that the bullet was lodged on the child’s head, rendering him unconscious. “He is seriously injured and we are attempting to resuscitate him,” the doctor said before the boy was referred to Thanjavur.