GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Straw on truck catches fire after touching live wire

The truck was not completely gutted as the bundles of straw were thrown off the vehicle.

Updated - August 01, 2024 12:00 am IST

Published - July 31, 2024 11:35 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
A truck driver suffered minor burns after his vehicle carrying straw caught fire when it came into contact with a live cable near Kannamangalam town on Wednesday.

A truck driver suffered minor burns after his vehicle carrying straw caught fire when it came into contact with a live cable near Kannamangalam town on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A truck driver suffered minor injuries after his vehicle carrying straw caught fire when it came into contact with an overhead power cable near Kannamangalam town in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday.

Police said that the driver, K. Sivasankar, 41, managed to jump off the vehicle before the driver’s cabin caught fire. The truck was carrying straw from Kolathur to Mottupalayam village near Kannamangalam town in Tiruvannamalai district.

When the truck reached Kolathur-Pudupattu Main Road, the straw touched the low-lying power cable that triggered a fire. However, the driver did not notice this and was driving the vehicle when the fire spread to the entire load.

The villagers who noticed this, drew his attention to the fire. Immediately, the driver stopped the vehicle in a corner, climbed onto it and pushed the straw bundles onto the road, to prevent the fire from spreading further. He then jumped off the vehicle. But, he suffered minor burns.

The locals alerted the fire and rescue services officials from Kannamangalam, who rushed to the scene and put out the flames after battling for an hour.

The truck was not completely gutted as the bundles of straw were thrown off the vehicle. Since there were not many vehicles on the road at the time of the accident, which occurred around 2 p.m., traffic was not affected. A case was registered by Kannamangalam police. .

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.