Straw on truck catches fire after touching live wire

A truck driver suffered minor injuries after his vehicle carrying straw caught fire when it came into contact with an overhead power cable near Kannamangalam town in Tiruvannamalai on Wednesday.

Police said that the driver, K. Sivasankar, 41, managed to jump off the vehicle before the driver’s cabin caught fire. The truck was carrying straw from Kolathur to Mottupalayam village near Kannamangalam town in Tiruvannamalai district.

When the truck reached Kolathur-Pudupattu Main Road, the straw touched the low-lying power cable that triggered a fire. However, the driver did not notice this and was driving the vehicle when the fire spread to the entire load.

The villagers who noticed this, drew his attention to the fire. Immediately, the driver stopped the vehicle in a corner, climbed onto it and pushed the straw bundles onto the road, to prevent the fire from spreading further. He then jumped off the vehicle. But, he suffered minor burns.

The locals alerted the fire and rescue services officials from Kannamangalam, who rushed to the scene and put out the flames after battling for an hour.

The truck was not completely gutted as the bundles of straw were thrown off the vehicle. Since there were not many vehicles on the road at the time of the accident, which occurred around 2 p.m., traffic was not affected. A case was registered by Kannamangalam police. .