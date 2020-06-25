Strategy unveiled to prevent spread of COVID-19

Concerned over the rate of spread of COVID-19 in the Nilgiris, the district administration has come up with a comprehensive 10-point strategy in an attempt to slow the rate of infection in the district.
Since last Monday, the number of positive COVID-19 cases has increased from 14 confirmed cases to 46 as on Tuesday evening. Taking stock of the situation, a meeting was held involving Supriya Sahu, Monitoring Officer for Nilgiris district, the Collector, J. Innocent Divya, Nilgiris Superintendent of Police V. Sasi Mohan, Coonoor Sub-Collector Ranjeeth Singh, and officials from the health department.
The strategy includes setting up of community vigilance initiative, besides involving community leaders and village heads.
They will be trained on critical measures to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus.
The district administration stated that the help of the village leaders would be used to ensure personal distancing.
A “hyper-local database” is also to be established and maintained by the village-level revenue officials about the movement of people into the villages.
Special efforts to test people from tribal communities and migrant workers are also to be undertaken.
In the case of migrant workers, a special desk will be established to identify and screen migrant workers for fever, respiratory illnesses, diabetes and hypertension.
