Stranded pilgrims from Cuddalore safe in Uttarakhand: Collector

The Tamil Nadu Government is making efforts to bring back the pilgrims from Cuddalore district stranded in Uttarakhand safely to their respective places.

Official sources said the administration was in touch with the officials of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and making arrangements for the return of the pilgrims.

As many as 30 devotees including 17 women went for a pilgrimage to Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand on September 3 through a private travel agency. The pilgrims were stranded after multiple landslips were reported on the Badrinath National Highway on Saturday (September 14, 2024). The pilgrims were stopped by the police for safety. The stranded pilgrims alerted their family members over the phone.

Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar said the pilgrims were safe and they were accommodated in a camp at Tawaghat near Uttarakhand. “The Pithoragarh district Collector informed us that they are all safe and food is being provided to them. Efforts are being made to air lift the stranded pilgrims today subject to weather conditions. We are in touch with the officials concerned in this regard,” he said.