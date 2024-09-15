ADVERTISEMENT

Stranded pilgrims from Cuddalore rescued in Uttarakhand

Published - September 15, 2024 07:18 pm IST - CUDDALORE

The Hindu Bureau

The pilgrims from Chidambaram who were stranded in Uttarakhand owing to landslips.

As many as 30 pilgrims from Chidambaram in Cuddalore district who were stranded in Uttarakhand owing to landslips have been rescued.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official sources said the administration was in touch with the officials of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and making arrangements for the return of the pilgrims.

As many as 30 devotees, including 17 women, went on a pilgrimage to Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand on September 1 through a private travel agency. The pilgrims were stranded after multiple landslips were reported on the Badrinath National Highway on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

The pilgrims were stopped by the police for safety. The pilgrims alerted their family members over the phone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar said the pilgrims were safe and in good health. The pilgrims were air lifted in batches of five each and accommodated at the Government Rest House at Dharchula near Uttarakhand. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also supervised the rescue operations and spoke to a few of them over the phone.

The rescued pilgrims are expected to return to Chennai by flight tomorrow morning.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US