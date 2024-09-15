Stranded pilgrims from Cuddalore rescued in Uttarakhand

As many as 30 pilgrims from Chidambaram in Cuddalore district who were stranded in Uttarakhand owing to landslips have been rescued.

Official sources said the administration was in touch with the officials of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand and making arrangements for the return of the pilgrims.

As many as 30 devotees, including 17 women, went on a pilgrimage to Adi Kailash in Uttarakhand on September 1 through a private travel agency. The pilgrims were stranded after multiple landslips were reported on the Badrinath National Highway on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

The pilgrims were stopped by the police for safety. The pilgrims alerted their family members over the phone.

Cuddalore District Collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar said the pilgrims were safe and in good health. The pilgrims were air lifted in batches of five each and accommodated at the Government Rest House at Dharchula near Uttarakhand. Chief Minister M.K. Stalin also supervised the rescue operations and spoke to a few of them over the phone.

The rescued pilgrims are expected to return to Chennai by flight tomorrow morning.

