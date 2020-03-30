Stranded people from other States would be provided food and shelter

There has been a steady increase in the number of persons from other States approaching the Collector’s office for food and accommodation. On Saturday and Monday, several patients and their attendants sought the intervention of the Collector.

In Tamil Nadu’s Vellore district, there has been a significant number of people from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, who have come here to to get treatment in Christian Medical College Hospital (CMC). They are all staying in lodges, hotels, etc. around CMC and several of them have stayed in residential accommodations to acquire continuous treatment in various hospitals in Vellore city.

These poor patients and attendants said that they have been left penniless after a total shut down resulting in delay of their treatment. “Lodge owners are indifferent to us after the lockdown announcement. They literally threw out us out. While some of them are accommodated in masjids and temple lands and have been fed by volunteers. Still, few others were not as lucky,” said Swapankumar Mondal from West Bengal.

“The policemen were showing their displeasure on seeing us on the road, despite our explanation that we are seeking food and shelter. Either the State government should ensure food and shelter, treatment for all of us till the end of the lock downperiod or arrange to send us back home, which we understand won’t happen at this hour,” said a woman who was part of the group.

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said that to ensure food and accommodation, free of cost, to them, Tamil Nadu Government has taken various steps.

“Accordingly, district administration has been in constant contact with lodge and hotel owners. We also opened an exclusive kitchen for them to provide food three times. I personally spoke to around 80 people today and two days before ensured of free boarding and lodging till April 14.” he said.

Magisterial Tahsildar, Collectorate, Padmanabhan has been nominated as Nodal Officer for handling these issues. Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said that so far, the district administration has accomodated more thab 400 persons in more than 20 lodges. Golden Temple authorities also have taken care of the pilgrims staying in the surrounding lodges.

If there are any grievances among people from Jharkand, Bihar, West Bengal who are staying in Vellore, they can contact the Magisterial Section Tahsildar, Padmanabhan or send complaints to the District Control Room, 1077, 0416-2258016. They can also send messages to the designated whatsapp number 91541 53692, or email the complaints and suggestions to covid19vellore@gmail.com.