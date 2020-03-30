Stranded people from other States will be provided with food and shelter, says Vellore Collector

There has been steady increase in the number of persons from other States approaching the Collector’s office for food and accommodation. On Saturday and Monday, several groups of patients and their attendants arrived, seeking the intervention of the Collector.

Vellore district sees a significant number of people from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, who come here to to get treatment at the Christian Medical College Hospital (CMC). They generally stay in lodges, hotels, etc., around CMC. These poor patients and their attendants said that they have been left penniless after a total shut down and treatments for their other ailments are being deferred. “Lodge owners are indifferent to us after the lockdown announcement. They literally threw out us on the streets. While some of them are accommodated in masjids and temple lands and they have been fed by volunteers, a few other groups were not so lucky,” said Swapankumar Mondal from West Bengal.

“The policemen were showing their displeasure on seeing us on the road, despite our explanation that we are seeking food and shelter. Either the State government should ensure food and shelter and treatment for all of us till the lockdown period finishes or arrange to send us back home, which we understand that it won’t happen at this hour,” said a woman who was part of the group.

Vellore Collector A. Shanmuga Sundaram said that to ensure food and accommodation, free of cost, the Tamil Nadu Government has taken various steps. “Accordingly, the district administration has been in constant contact with lodge / hotel owners. We also opened an exclusive kitchen for them to provide food three times. I personally spoke to around 80 people today and two days before, ensured of free boarding and lodging till April 14.” he said.

Magisterial Tahsildar, Collectorate, Padmanabhan has been nominated as Nodal Officer for handling these issues. Mr. Shanmuga Sundaram said that so for, the district administration has taken care of over 400 persons in more than 20 lodges. Golden Temple authorities also have taken care of the pilgrims staying in the surrounding lodges.

If there are any grievances among any people from Jharkand, Bihar and West Bengal staying in Vellore, they can contact the Magisterial Section Tahsildar, Padmanabhan or send complaints to the District Control Room, 1077, 0416-2258016, or send messages to the designated WhatsApp number 91541 53692, or email the complaints and suggestions to covid19vellore@gmail.com.