Stranded fishermen brought back from Somalia

The Centre and the State informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that eight Tamil fishermen who were stranded in Somalia had been brought back to India. Recording the submission, the court closed the petition.

A Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and T. Krishnavalli closed the petition filed by G. Theeran Thirumurugan who sought a direction to the Centre and the State to rescue fishermen Chitiravel, Seran, Viswanathan, Muthukrishnan, Manimaran and Prabu from Ramanathapuram district, Suresh from Nagapattinam district and Subbu from Sivaganga district who were stranded in Somalia for the past one year.

The petitioner said the fishermen were engaged in fishing in Somalia for a very little pay and treated badly by their employers.