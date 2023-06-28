Strain in relations between Egmore MLA and T.N. Minister out in the open

June 28, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - CHENNAI

The strain in the relations between Egmore MLA I. Paranthamen of the DMK and Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu came out in the open, with the MLA tweeting against the Minister on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.

“Change alone is inevitable. My heartfelt thanks to P.K. Sekarbabu for being instrumental in shifting of my office and my political growth,” Mr. Paranthamen wrote on Twitter to highlight the circumstances that forced him to shift his constituency office.

He posted two photographs: one taken when his office was functioning from Egmore Highway and the other after he vacated the office. The second shows an office of an advocate on the same premises.

On the surface, the tweet reads like an appreciation of Mr. Sekarbabu, who is also a district secretary of the party in Chennai. But Mr. Paranthamen expressed his anger by quoting a couplet from Tirukkural and a commentary by late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi.

“Those who indulge in self-promotion without giving respect to others and realising their own strength will be ruined,” he said, recalling the commentary of Karunanidhi.

The contention of Mr. Paranathamen was that Mr. Sekarbabu forced him out of the rented building. He further said, “Will continue the journey of our mission and will not be cowed down by opposition and enemies.”