Straight from the horse’s mouth

Coimbatore

27 March 2021 00:37 IST

To emphasise that election day is no time to be horsing around, the Transport Department on Friday arranged three horse carts, displaying slogans on the importance of 100% voter turnout in Coimbatore. The initiative was undertaken by the four Regional Transport Offices (central, north, south and west) in the city. The horse carts visited major bus termini in Gandhipuram, Singanallur and Ukkadam. Even the cart drivers wore shawls that carried the date of the Assembly election.

