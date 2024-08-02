ADVERTISEMENT

Stranded Sri Lankan rescued in sea by Nagapattinam fishermen, arrested

Updated - August 02, 2024 06:16 pm IST

Published - August 02, 2024 05:12 pm IST - NAGAPATTINAM

Two fishermen who ventured into the sea from Trincomalee in Sri Lanka were stranded in mid-sea after their fibre boat developed a snag

The Hindu Bureau

A Sri Lankan was rescued from the sea by Akkaraipettai fishermen of Nagapattinam district after his fibre boat reportedly developed a snag while fishing. The fisherman of the island nation was handed over to the Coastal Security Group personnel by the Akkaraipettai fishermen upon reaching the shore in the early hours on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coastal Security Group personnel, who conducted inquiries with the Sri Lankan fisherman, identified him as Ahmed Irfan, 41, of Trincomalee. Coastal Security Group sources said Mr. Irfan had ventured into the sea for fishing in a fibre boat with another fisherman a few days ago. Their boat apparently developed a snag that left them stranded mid-sea. Mr. Irfan told the CSG officials that the other fisherman jumped into the sea in an attempt to swim to the shore, sources said.

A group of fishermen of Akkaraipettai who were returning to the shore on board a mechanised boat, spotted the stranded fibre boat and rescued Mr. Irfan. They brought him ashore along with the fibre boat and handed him over to the Coastal Security Group.

The Lankan fisherman was provided medical assistance and subsequently taken to the Keelaiyur Marine Police station in Nagapattinam district where a case has been registered against him under The Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act after being arrested. He was later taken to Chennai with police escort to be produced before a court, the sources added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US