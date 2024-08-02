Stranded Sri Lankan rescued in sea by Nagapattinam fishermen, arrested

A Sri Lankan was rescued from the sea by Akkaraipettai fishermen of Nagapattinam district after his fibre boat reportedly developed a snag while fishing. The fisherman of the island nation was handed over to the Coastal Security Group personnel by the Akkaraipettai fishermen upon reaching the shore in the early hours on Friday.

Coastal Security Group personnel, who conducted inquiries with the Sri Lankan fisherman, identified him as Ahmed Irfan, 41, of Trincomalee. Coastal Security Group sources said Mr. Irfan had ventured into the sea for fishing in a fibre boat with another fisherman a few days ago. Their boat apparently developed a snag that left them stranded mid-sea. Mr. Irfan told the CSG officials that the other fisherman jumped into the sea in an attempt to swim to the shore, sources said.

A group of fishermen of Akkaraipettai who were returning to the shore on board a mechanised boat, spotted the stranded fibre boat and rescued Mr. Irfan. They brought him ashore along with the fibre boat and handed him over to the Coastal Security Group.

The Lankan fisherman was provided medical assistance and subsequently taken to the Keelaiyur Marine Police station in Nagapattinam district where a case has been registered against him under The Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act after being arrested. He was later taken to Chennai with police escort to be produced before a court, the sources added.