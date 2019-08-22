STPI inks deal with Tamil Nadu government

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) has signed an MoU with the Tamil Nadu government for land allocation at the Government College of Technology (GCT), Coimbatore, for setting up an incubation centre. As per the deal, around 3 acres of land has been earmarked for the venture.

STPI, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, will promote Coimbatore as one of the preferred IT destinations to attract IT/ITeS and ESDM units to the State.

Tamil Nadu Higher Education Secretary Mangat Ram Sharma, who signed the deal, said this was a step towards supporting entrepreneurs from the region. Sanjay Tyagi, director, STPI, said efforts were being made to explore possibilities of setting up such incubation centres in other institutions. Work for setting up the incubation centre will commence soon.