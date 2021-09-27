Storming operation: 3,325 history-sheeters nabbed

CHENNAI

27 September 2021 00:38 IST

1,117 weapons, including 7 country-made pistols, seized

The police nabbed 3,325 history-sheeters and seized more than 1,100 weapons, including country-made pistols, during a 52-hour-long storming operation. The operation, which began on Thursday night, continued for two days.

The intensive raids were conducted throughout the State based on the directions from Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu.

The police officials had identified 21,592 persons involved in various crimes and, during the search operations, 3,325 history-sheeters were arrested.

Of them, 294 had criminal cases pending in courts.

As many as 972 persons had several criminal cases registered against them. During the search operations, the police seized 1,117 deadly weapons, including seven country-made pistols from the criminals.

The Greater Chennai Police listed 2,439 criminals for intensive checks and arrested 257 history-sheeters who had several cases against them and seized 52 weapons.

The city police detained several criminals who had cases pending against them in several stations. Among those detained were Suresh, 43, alias Arcot Suresh of Vellore district, R. Vimalkumar, 21, of Kasimedu, K. Venkatesan, 51, alias Kuthirai Venkatesan of Manali and S. Rathinam, 37, and S. Ranjith, 26, in Madhavaram police station limits.

The DGP said the storming operation would be carried out regularly.