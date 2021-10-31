Stories, play activities await school students in Vellore and nearby districts

VELLORE

31 October 2021

Short stories about motivation, health, sanitation and hygiene and play activities are in store for students when schools reopen for Classes I-VIII in Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Ranipet and Tirupattur districts on Monday.

For more than a week, District Collectors have been inspecting schools in these districts, organising meetings with parents, teachers and others, checking basic infrastructure and civic amenities, especially in government schools.

A SOP has been issued to all school authorities. On an average, 20 students will be allowed in each classroom depending on the flow of students. “Teachers were asked to take subjects related to motivation and well being. Play activities for students will help them socialise with each other and also with teachers," P. Kumaravel Pandian, Collector, Vellore, told The Hindu.

At present, there are 4,446 schools for Classes I-VIII in these districts with Tiruvannamalai having the highest number of schools. More than six lakh students were enrolled in these classes in these districts with Tiruvannmalai having 1,30,620.

Prior to the opening of schools, district education authorities gave a facelift for classrooms, playgrounds and toilets. Electrical lines in classrooms were changed with LED lights for blackboards. Benches for students in classrooms were earmarked with social distancing circles.

“Hand sanitisers, thermal scanning and social distancing will be strictly maintained. Students who forget to wear face masks will be provided one before they attend classes,” said Arul Selvam, Chief Education Officer, Tiruvannamalai.

Likewise, school vehicles, including vans, were checked for fitness by Regional Transport Officers (RTOs) in these districts as they were not regularly used for a year and a half due to the pandemic. More importantly, all school vehicles should have installed a speed control device and travel at the permissible speed, between 40 kmph and 50 kmph to ensure safety of students. Together, these districts have around 2,000 school vehicles.

“All school vehicles and campuses in the district will be checked on a weekly basis to ensure 100% compliance with norms,” said, D. Basakarapandian, Collector, Ranipet.