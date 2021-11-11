Storage in 5 major reservoirs maintained at lower level

CHENNAI

11 November 2021 23:50 IST

Decision aimed at allowing more inflow during monsoon

The storage in the five major reservoirs is being maintained at a lower level to allow more inflow during monsoon and minimise flood damage in the surrounding areas.

On Thursday, the combined storage of the reservoirs, including those in Chembarambakkam and Red Hills, was at 80%. Officials of the Water Resources Department said the release was decided based on the inflow received from catchment areas and rainfall.

Water discharge from Poondi reservoir was steadily increased up to 10,000 cusecs from Thursday morning to 6 p.m. as the inflow into the waterbody reached 12,000 cusecs. Moreover, additional water of 1,200 cusecs from Ammapalli dam is expected to reach Poondi by Friday afternoon.

Similarly, about 3,000 cusecs of surplus water was released at Red Hills. However, the outflow from Chembarambakkam reservoir remained at about 2,000 cusecs as the inflow was 4,000 cusecs and the reservoir had a rainfall of moderate intensity of 4.4 cm.

Officials said the measured operation of the reservoirs was feasible as the extremely heavy rain spell occurred during the early phase of the monsoon.

Meanwhile, Chennai Metrowater has engaged 2,000 field personnel to attend to waterlogging and sewage complaints. Officials said nearly 2,225 complaints were received through helplines — 45674567 and 1916.

Additional load

A press release said the sewer network had carried additional load of rainwater and sewage in the past few days. About 850 million litres of sewage a day was treated in the Metrowater facilities instead of the normal load of 580 mld.

Besides 59 super sucker machines, several machinery, including 142 jetrodding machines, were used to clear sewer blocks and also waterlogging in low-level areas.