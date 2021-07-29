Storage comfortable in major reservoirs

TIRUCHI: 15/06/2021: A view of the cauvery water released from the stanley reservoir in mettur for irrigation in delta areas which has reached the upper anicut (Mukkombu ) on the outskirts of Tiruchi on Tuesday.....Photo: SRINATH M/ THE HINDU

CHENNAI

29 July 2021 01:49 IST

Tamil Nadu received nearly 10 thousand million cubic feet (tmc ft) of Cauvery water in the third week of July, marking the most beneficial period for the State in the current water year (June-May).

For the week ending on July 25, the State got about 9.4 tmc ft, taking the overall realisation to 15.13 tmc ft for July. This was attributed to the revival of southwest monsoon. However, the State suffered a shortfall of 11.6 tmc ft in realisation between June 1 and July 25 as it received 22.8 tmc ft, according to the readings of the Central Water Commission, which measures Cauvery water flow at Biligundlu on the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border.

On Wednesday morning, the Mettur dam, the primary point of Cauvery water storage for the State, received 29,666 cubic feet per second (cusecs). About 10,000 cusecs was released for irrigation in the Cauvery delta.

Of the two reservoirs of Karnataka, whose outflows through the river essentially benefit Tamil Nadu, Kabini was inching to the brim with its storage (17.24 tmc ft) being 88% of the capacity (19.516 tmc ft).

On Tuesday, it received 27,280 cusecs and let out 25,000 cusecs through the river. Krishnarajasagar had about 34 tmc ft against the capacity of 49.45 tmc ft. While it received around 26,800 cusecs, it let out 9,650 cusecs through the river. The two dams released around 800 cusecs and 1,600 cusecs through canals for farmers of Karnataka.

Tamil Nadu’s other two reservoirs in the Cauvery basin, Bhavanisagar and Amaravathi, had an extremely comfortable storage. On Wednesday morning, Bhavanisagar’s level stood at 100 feet, five feet short of the full level. Its storage was 28.726 tmc ft against the capacity of 32.8 tmc ft. Amaravathi was almost full with its level and storage being 88.69 feet and 3.928 tmc ft respectively, against 90 feet and 4.047 tmc ft.

The level of the Mullaperiyar crossed the 136 foot-mark, once the maximum permissible level. It stood at 136.45 feet with the storage of 6.231 tmc ft. The dam can store water up to 142 feet and 7.67 tmc ft. Most of the inflow (2,009 cusecs) was being drawn through a tunnel, which has the capacity to draw 2,300 cusecs.

At present, nearly 1,870 cusecs was being issued through the tunnel. Initially, the water was being used for power generation and then let into the Vaigai. The level of the Vaigai dam was being kept at 2 feet below the full level of 71 feet. All its inflow of 1,868 cusecs was being discharged.

Among the Parambikulam group of reservoirs, only the Sholayar dam was full. Its storage was around 5.17 tmc ft. Parambikulam and Aliyar had about 75% of their capacity (13.41 tmc ft and 3.87 tmc ft respectively), while Thirumurthy’s storage was around 60% of the capacity (1.74 tmc ft).