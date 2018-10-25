StopKillingUs: a powerful message against manual scavenging

In this September 2018 photo, a protester displays a photo of B.R. Ambedkar in front of a banner displaying photos of manual scavengers who lost their lives, during a protest against the violation of Manual Scavenging Prohibition Act 2013, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The stage play being enacted outside Valluvar Kottam had a powerful message to convey. As middle-aged women poured their hearts out on the makeshift stage, a flex banner with the names of scores of men, aged 20 to 45, dressed in clean shirts for the photograph, surrounded the stage.

The photographs depicted the stories of misery the men and their families faced in the name of manual scavenging. On Tuesday the Safai Karmachari Andolan (SKA) launched the #Stopkillingus protest under the banner ‘nation unites against sewer deaths’.

SKA’s national convenor Bezwada Wilson said the issue of manual scavenging was not taken up in Parliament. The government was willing to spend crores in building toilets but made no move to develop a machine that would clean the sewers and septic tanks.

The protest launched on Tuesday was a cry from the citizens of the country who were pushed to the margins, he said. “We are not looking for money or compensation for the men who were killed while removing human feces manually, cleaning sewers and septic tanks. This is not just the problem of manual scavenger but requires an answer from the government. We want a change in the policy. We are people too and we have the right to live as citizens of this country.”

Viduthalai Chituthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan lent his support to the protest and said when he was an MP, he had raised the issue of how his demand to eradicate manual scavenging had not been taken up for discussion. Though the then President of India had spoken about it in the joint session of the Parliament there was no mention either in the Railway budget. The Indian Railways, he claimed, employs around three lakh people to clean the tracks of human feces, he said.