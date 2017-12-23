Tamil Nadu

Stop violence against churches: forum

There have been 250 attacks on churches in India, say Christian bodies.

Govt. urged to take steps for peace

The United Christian Forum and various Christian organisations called for action to put an end to violence against churches and Christians in Tamil Nadu.

Representatives of Christian organisations, including the Synod of Pentecostal Churches, told a press meet here on Saturday that the State government and the Centre must take steps to stop the communal violence that had instilled fear among Christians.

Citing the recent attacks in Coimbatore, John Dayal, spokesman, United Christian Forum for Human Rights, said there were about 250 attacks against Christians throughout the country. This year, nearly 30 incidents of vandalism of churches and attacks on Christians occurred in Tamil Nadu.

Synod’s general secretary K.B. Edison said the recent incidents had triggered a sense of fear among Christians ahead of Christmas celebrations.

The State must take action to bring an end to the hate campaign against minorities being done by Hindu fringe outfits.The forum had launched a helpline 18002084545 to aid victims of violence and intimidation by any criminal or political group.

