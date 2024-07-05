GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Stop privatisation of Transport Corporation: Premallatha

Published - July 05, 2024 10:58 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

DMDK general secretary Premallatha Vijayakant on Friday urged the State government to give up the idea of privatising aspects of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation as per G.O. 338, which was published by the Transport Department on June 13.

In a statement, Ms. Premallatha said, “G.O. 338 states that mini busses would be allowed to run 1,81,000 trips across Tamil Nadu. It will affect people who depend on transport corporation.”

She further charged that the Transport Minister and higher officials are working towards “destroying the Department” for selfish motives. “Appointing relatives through contractors should be stopped immediately, and drivers and conductors should be appointed through employment exchange. The employees want to know what the Labour Union is doing in this regard,” she said.

She added that only 18,000 busses out of 22,000 busses are being operated, and that too without adequate number of drivers and conductors. “Maladministration and slew of announcements focussed on providing services for free has upset the standards of the government busses. The busses that are being operated past its last days has become a danger to road users,” she said.

In another statement, Ms. Premallatha appealed to the film fraternity to not share any information about late actor Vijayakant making a comeback in movies through Artificial Intelligence, as it has been rumoured.

She said the family has not given permission to anyone to use Mr. Vijayakant’s images in any film.

