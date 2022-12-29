Stop private bus operators from collecting exorbitant fares during Pongal season: Panneerselvam

December 29, 2022 06:14 pm | Updated 06:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam on Thursday urged the DMK government to take steps to prevent private bus operators from collecting exorbitant fares from passengers during the Pongal festival season.

In a statement, he urged the State government to increase the number of services offered by State-run transport corporations.

According to him, people would go to their native places during the festival season and if the government maintained silence, the fares would increase further.

It has become a routine for private bus operators to increase the fares exorbitantly during the festival season, when more people would travel, he added.

Referring to the total fine of ₹92,500 collected from private bus operators by the authorities, he said it was only an eyewash and such inspections and imposing of fines would only lead to increasing of the fares.