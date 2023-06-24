Stop presenting shawls, mementos, bouquets, garlands, fruits and gifts to High Court judges, Registrar General tells judicial officers

June 24, 2023 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court Registrar General (in-charge) M. Jothiraman has instructed judicial officers in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry to stop forthwith the practice of presenting shawls, mementos, bouquets, garlands, fruits and gifts to the judges of the High Court.

Issuing an elaborate code of conduct to be followed by the judicial officers, in supersession of similar codes issued in 2006, 2009 and 2010, the R-G said, the judicial officers should not stand or wait on the roadside on the outskirts of a town or city to receive the judges of the High Court during their visit.

“However, when the Hon’ble Judges of High Court make an official visit to any place by car, a responsible member of the staff shall receive the Hon’ble Judges at the outskirts of the town or city and guide the vehicle to ensure the safe arrival of the Hon’ble Judges at the place of accommodation without any inconvenience on the way,” the circular read.

It went on to state that if the High Court judges were on a private visit to a district outside the court hours, they should be received only by the judicial officer deputed for protocol duty at the place where accommodation had been provided or at the railway station/airport where the judge alights.

“If the visit is during court hours, the Hon’ble Judges shall be received by a responsible member of the staff only,” the R-G said and made it clear that a similar practice must be followed when the High Court judges on an official visit to any district. He also insisted that judicial officers must not leave the court during working hours at any cost.

“Since the Hon’ble Judges of the High Court defray the expenses during the private visit to any place, the Judicial Officers shall not seek the assistance of any other person in connection with meeting the expenses thereof... No Judicial Officer shall receive any hospitality from any. advocate or litigant public and it is strictly prohibited,” the R-G stressed.

The judicial officers should avoid wearing of black coats and black tie outside court premises, the circular said and clarified that there would be no restriction to wear coats and ties of their choice. There would be no compulsion for the presence of judicial officers during the visit of High Court judges unless their presence was warranted officially or on courtesy call, it added.

The new code of conduct also stated that no guard of honour should be arranged for the High Court judges during their private visit to any district though necessary security arrangements should be made for them.

NO REQUEST FOR PROMOTION

“The Judicial Officers shall not visit the residences of the Hon’ble Judges of High Court, requesting promotion, transfer or any kind of favours. The Judicial Officers shall not address any communication directly to the Hon’ble Judges. The communications are to be addressed only to the Registry and the Registry will place such papers immediately before the Hon’ble Chief Justice / Hon’ble portfolio judges for necessary action,” the circular stated.

The R-G directed all Principal District Judges/District Judges/Head of Units to share a copy of the code of conduct with all judicial officers functioning in their respective districts/units and instruct them to follow it scrupulously.

