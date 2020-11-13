Stop misuse of advocate stickers: PIL plea

Complaining about misuse of advocate stickers on vehicles, a public interest litigation petition was filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to the authorities concerned to take necessary steps in this regard.

A Division Bench of Justices N. Kirubakaran and B. Pugalendhi suo motu impleaded the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and the Bar Associations of the Madras High Court and the Madurai Bench in the case and sought their responses.

The petitioner, V. Ramesh, a Madurai-based advocate, said the stickers were being misused by anti-social elements and habitual offenders as a shield for their illegal activities. Necessary action must be taken against those misusing the stickers, he said.