‘Stop installation of high lamp masts in narrow street’

Rockfort Welfare Association, Tiruchi, has filed a petition before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court seeking a direction to restrain Tiruchi Corporation from installing high masts carrying LED lamps in North Rockfort Street, Malaikottai, under the Smart City Mission.

The petitioner, R. Sundararajan, secretary of the association, said Rockfort was one of the heritage sites in Tiruchi identified for beautification. As part of the project, high lamp masts were proposed to be installed for illuminating the hillock.

North Rockfort Street was one of the spots where high masts would be installed. This would cause a lot of hardship to residents as the street was narrow. Installation of the high masts would further shrink the road and make it unmotorable, particularly for emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire engines, the petitioner said.

Also, during temple festivals temple car would not be able to enter the street, the petitioner said, and sought a direction to restrain the Corporation from installing the high masts in the narrow street. A Division Bench of Justices K. Kalyanasundaram and Abdul Quddhose ordered notice to Tiruchi Corporation and adjourned the hearing till November 11.