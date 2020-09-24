Tamil Nadu

‘Stop illegal sand mining near archaeological sites’

MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday ordered notice to the State on a public interest litigation petition that sought a direction to the government to restrain illegal sand mining near archaeological sites in Sivaganga district.

A Division Bench of Justices M. Sathyanarayanan and P. Rajamanickam ordered notice to the State on the petition filed by K. Mahesh Raja of Thirupuvanam, who complained of illegal sand mining activities close to Keeladi, Manalur, Konthagai and Agaram villages.

The State should take into account the historic importance of these sites and stop these activity, he said.

