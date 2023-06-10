Stop cutting trees for Chennai Egmore railway station expansion, relocate them: PMK

June 10, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that the Tamil Nadu government must urge Southern Railway to relocate 600 trees that are going to be cut down to facilitate the expansion of Egmore Railway station.

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that the many of the trees that are going to be cut down are about 80 years old and some are about 100 years old. “It is shocking that around 200 trees have already been cut down. It is not right to cut down trees that must be protected,” he said. He added that trees in developed nations are not cut down, but rather relocated to another place after being removed along with its roots.

Dr. Anbumani said that it is was not right for the Railway to not explore other options including relocation just because they have already received the nod to cut down the trees.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.