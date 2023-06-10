ADVERTISEMENT

Stop cutting trees for Chennai Egmore railway station expansion, relocate them: PMK

June 10, 2023 04:32 pm | Updated 04:32 pm IST - CHENNAI

PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss, in a statement said about 600 trees, most about 80 years old, were being cut down; he demanded that Southern Railway explore options to transplant the trees and relocate them

The Hindu Bureau

PMK president, Anbumani Ramadoss | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Saturday said that the Tamil Nadu government must urge Southern Railway to relocate 600 trees that are going to be cut down to facilitate the expansion of Egmore Railway station. 

In a statement, Dr. Anbumani said that the many of the trees that are going to be cut down are about 80 years old and some are about 100 years old. “It is shocking that around 200 trees have already been cut down. It is not right to cut down trees that must be protected,” he said. He added that trees in developed nations are not cut down, but rather relocated to another place after being removed along with its roots. 

Dr. Anbumani said that it is was not right for the Railway to not explore other options including relocation just because they have already received the nod to cut down the trees. 

