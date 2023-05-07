ADVERTISEMENT

Stones pelted on Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express near Arakkonam

May 07, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - RANIPET

Incident occurred on Saturday and no passenger was injured; a case has been registered

The Hindu Bureau

The damaged window panes of the Mysore-Chennai Vande Bharat Express. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Window panes of the premium Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express (20608) were damaged after miscreants pelted stones on the moving train near Arakkonam railway station on Saturday evening.

The police said the incident occurred between Mahendravadi and Anavardikhanpettail railway station, a distance of around 10 km. No passengers were injured. The train was proceeding towards MGR Chennai Central and the incident happened at 6.04 p.m. Windows of seat 75 and 76 in the coach C6 were damaged.

Railway officials reported the incident to the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at MGR Chennai Central. However, as the incident occurred within the limits of Arakkonam railway station limits, a case has been registered under section 154 (Endangering safety of persons travelling by railway by rash or negligent act or omission) of Railway Act, 1989 against “unknown persons” by Arakkonam police. “The area between the two railway stations where the incident occured is big. However, a special team is working on the case,” Mohammed Usman, Inspector, RPF(Arakkonam), told The Hindu.

In March, a 21-year-old man from Vaniyambadi near Tirupattur was arrested by the Jolarpet railway police for stoning and breaking the window panes of the Mysuru-bound Vande Bharat Express at Vaniyambadi town.

