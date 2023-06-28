HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Stone quarry owners’ protest has affected infra work, says Palaniswami

June 28, 2023 11:01 pm | Updated 11:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The agitation by the owners of stone quarries has brought the work in the infrastructure sector to a halt in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Wednesday. In a statement, he cited their demands — 30-year-long clearance for following environmental norms and operating the quarries; abolition of transit pass and stockyard norms; and prompt renewal of quarry licences. The frequency of inspection of the quarries by officials of the Departments of Environment and Mining and levy of penalties had gone up, they had said. Mr. Palaniswami called for talks between the association and the officials concerned to resolve the issues.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.