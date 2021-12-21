Stone laid for I-T office in Tiruvannamalai

Laying a foundation : The building would have car parking and camp office for Range heads.

TIRUVANNAMALAI

21 December 2021 23:57 IST

The building will be constructed at ₹4.41 crore

The foundation stone for the proposed two-storey Income Tax office in Tiruvannamalai was laid by Geetha Ravichandran, Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

According to a press release, the office will be built at a cost of ₹4.41 crore in the heart of the town. The work is expected to be completed in 18 months. The new office would consist of a car parking facility, Aayakar Seva Kendra and camp office for Range heads. Jahanzeb Akhtar, Principal Commissioner (Chennai); R. Bhoopathi, Joint Commissioner, Vellore range; Pandian, Additional Commissioner for Income Tax (CIT); Vadivelu, Income tax Officer and Lokhande, Executive Engineer, CPWD, participated in the event, the release said.

