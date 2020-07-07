Stone idol of Vishnu unearthed while desilting pond near Marakkanam

A four-foot stone idol of Lord Vishnu was unearthed from a pond in Karipalayam near Marakkanam in Villupuram district, on Tuesday.
According to official sources, the pond was being desilted under the Kudimaramathu scheme. An earthmover was engaged for scooping out the sand, when it hit an object and stopped. When the workers cleared the sand they found a four-foot-tall stone idol of Lord Vishnu.
The workers immediately alerted the Revenue Department and the site was cordoned off. The idol, with a straight posture, was found with one hand broken.
The pond where the stone idol was found is located close to the Angalamman temple in the village.
“The idol is believed to be several hundred years old and its provenance would be known only after examination by experts,” an official said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath