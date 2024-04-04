ADVERTISEMENT

Stolen gold jewellery recovered in Ranipet; two held

April 04, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - RANIPET

The Hindu Bureau

The valuables which were recovered from the accused in the theft case. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two persons were arrested on Thursday for stealing 75 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1 kg of silver, ₹2 lakh in cash and a laptop from a house of retired government staff in Ranipet. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified the arrested persons as S. Ayyappan, 21, and V. Kannadasan, 27. They belong to Gingee town in Villupuram district. Police also recovered 56 sovereigns of gold jewellery, 1 kg of silver and ₹95,000 cash from them.

Complainant K. Chitibabu, 64, and his wife C. Lakshmi, 62, had gone to Chennai on March 28. When they returned home, they found the lock at the entrance of the house broken open and the valuables missing.

The family alerted Ratnagiri police, who rushed to the spot. Subsequently, the Superintendent of Police (Ranipet) D. V. Kiran Shruthi, formed a special team led by K. Sasikumar, Inspector, Arcot town police, to investigate the case. Based on CCTV footage and intelligence, the team nabbed the duo during routine vehicle check in Arcot town. The accused were produced before the local court and later lodged at Central Prison in Vellore, the police said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US